Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Shares Up 1.4%

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.29 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.29), approximately 357,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 133,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.65 ($1.27).

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.86. The company has a market cap of $235.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

