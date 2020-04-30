Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

