VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14,098.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

