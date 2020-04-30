Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $181.79 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $182.85. The firm has a market cap of $337.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

