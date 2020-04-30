Virtu Financial (VIRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $26.57.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.
