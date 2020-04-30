ViacomCBS (VIAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. ViacomCBS has set its FY20 guidance at $5.15-5.50 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect ViacomCBS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.