Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 40,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 350,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,950,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $104,943,000 after purchasing an additional 651,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

