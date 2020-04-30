Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81, 276,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,778,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Specifically, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $3,006,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $333.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 339.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

