Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 10.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $147.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

