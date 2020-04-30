Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.