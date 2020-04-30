UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 567,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after acquiring an additional 153,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.23 and its 200-day moving average is $271.93. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

