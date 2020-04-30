Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading 11.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) traded up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.85, 997,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 564,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $20,175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $674.54 million, a P/E ratio of -78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

