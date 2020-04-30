UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

ANFGF stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

