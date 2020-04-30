Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,153 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,190 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

