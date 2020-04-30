TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Up 14% After Strong Earnings

Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) shot up 14% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $53.44, 1,388,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 534,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $37,093.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and have sold 80,288 shares worth $4,361,710. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

