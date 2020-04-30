TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Dean General purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.39 per share, with a total value of $40,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,216 shares in the company, valued at $372,234.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

