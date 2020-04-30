TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,638 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 598,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

