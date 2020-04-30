Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee Sells 15,829 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,644,316.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,965.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 28,035.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 127,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
