Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee Sells 15,829 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,644,316.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,965.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 28,035.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 127,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

