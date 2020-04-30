Toro Energy (ASX:TOE) Stock Price Down 100%

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE)’s stock price fell 100% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.00), 340,503 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 534,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$461,752.00 ($327,483.69).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.01.

About Toro Energy (ASX:TOE)

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company operates through Evaluation and Exploration segments. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

