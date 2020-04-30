TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08, 443 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells natural gas in Japan. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated a 63,557 km pipeline network serving approximately 11,678 million customers. It also constructs, sells, repairs, and renovates gas appliances; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, and air conditioning systems; constructs gas main and branch lines; checks safety in underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); and provides parcel and heat supply services.

