Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 2.5%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55, approximately 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of 155.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

