Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of Tiger Resource PLC (LON:TIR) traded up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), approximately 80,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 927% from the average daily volume of 7,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $184,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22.

Tiger Resource Company Profile (LON:TIR)

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

