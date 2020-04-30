Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

NYSE TMO opened at $335.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

