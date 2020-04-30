Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $335.62 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

