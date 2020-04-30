The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Short Interest Update

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 51,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

