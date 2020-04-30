Telia’s (TLSNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Telia stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Telia has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Telia Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

