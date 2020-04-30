Telia’s (TLSNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of Telia stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Telia has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.
Telia Company Profile
