TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Trading 6.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.52 and last traded at $78.38, 2,743,165 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,341,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.
The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26.
About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
