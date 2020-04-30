TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Trading 6.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.52 and last traded at $78.38, 2,743,165 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,341,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.