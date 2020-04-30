TD Securities Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$22.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 84.83 and a current ratio of 85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -330.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.30. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$5.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.60.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,450,084.32.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.