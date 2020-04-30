TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Down 3.3%

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74, approximately 807 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

About TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

