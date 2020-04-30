SVB Financial Group Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Stephens increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.93.

Shares of SIVB opened at $201.43 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,205 shares of company stock worth $1,932,893 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

