SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. SurModics has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.80 million, a P/E ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 0.99.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Equities analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SurModics during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

