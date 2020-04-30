SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $167.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup raised Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.47.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $134.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.60. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

