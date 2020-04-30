Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

Shares of SYK opened at $192.68 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

