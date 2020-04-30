Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Trading 7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) shares traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.29, 108,571 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 114,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Specifically, insider Adam J. Shapiro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Also, EVP Stuart Sclater-Booth purchased 11,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $59,664.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 226,506 shares of company stock worth $1,342,623.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 313,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 51,608 shares during the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

