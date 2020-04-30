Stephen H. Rusckowski Sells 11,717 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DGX opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.