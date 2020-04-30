Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.40

News stories about Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit Airlines earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Spirit Airlines’ ranking:

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.