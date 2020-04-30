SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $34.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.