Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading 20.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) traded up 20.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $22.51, 963,188 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 473,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.