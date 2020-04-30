Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price

Media stories about Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rapid7 earned a media sentiment score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RPD opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

