Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. On average, analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUNS stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $196.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUNS. BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

