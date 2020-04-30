Sipa Resources (ASX:SRI) Trading Down 100%

Sipa Resources Limited (ASX:SRI) fell 100% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 578,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$194,354.00 ($137,839.72).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.

Sipa Resources Company Profile (ASX:SRI)

Sipa Resources Limited acquires and explores for mineral tenements. It explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interests in the Paterson North Copper-Gold project located in Western Australia; the Kitgum Pader Base Metal project in Northern Uganda; and the Barbwire Terrace project covering an area of approximately 3,824 km2 located in the Canning Basin region, Western Australia.

