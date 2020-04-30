Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Trading 6.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.47, 725,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 711,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Specifically, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

