Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price Up 7.7% Following Earnings Beat

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $104.49 and last traded at $102.66, approximately 516,864 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 400,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.48. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $50,969,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 141,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28.

About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.