Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIGHT. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.69 ($27.54).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

