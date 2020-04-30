Short Interest in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Decreases By 12.8%

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 12,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Yum China stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. Yum China’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

