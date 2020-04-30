Short Interest in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Rises By 11.4%

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSE WK opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $64.11.
Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $80.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.
