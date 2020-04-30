Short Interest in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Rises By 11.4%

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $80.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 38.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Workiva by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.