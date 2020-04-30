Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Drops By 13.2%

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

