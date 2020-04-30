Short Interest in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expands By 38.7%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $364.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.59.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,159,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,569,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

RUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on The Rubicon Project from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

