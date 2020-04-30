Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expands By 38.8%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

SSNC opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

