Short Interest in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Expands By 36.4%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $98.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.21.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

